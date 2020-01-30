Image: Jill Johnson/JPI

NBC soap opera gets exciting go ahead news.

Days of our Lives has been renewed by NBC Universal for what will be its 56th season through 2021. Thew news was made official January 29 2020, though the news came November 21, 2019. This announcement came as a relief to many viewers as only 10 days prior Soaps.com shared the news circulating around the industry that the Days cast was released from their contracts as the show prepared to go on an extended hiatus without the guarantee of a return. Deadline is reporting that the deal is not completely done but is close. Notably, Days of our Lives’ renewal typically would have come at the beginning of the new year, but may have been hurried this time due to the outcry stemming from the contract reveal and concern that actors may have gone on to other projects after being released.

Things were looking good for a renewal of the NBC soap what with money having been spent to fund the new Days Digital Series Last Blast Reunion on the heels of the previous digital series surrounding Chad and Abigail in Paris. The new online series is set to debut at the end of this month on the DOOL app and will feature fan favorites from Salem in New York. Another healthy sign for renewal was the positive response to the Days of our Lives time jump, a twist never done before in daytime, which saw the soap opera go ahead in time an entire year, with flashbacks showing viewers how the characters ended up in their current circumstances. It’s been an exciting turn of events, that was challenging for the writers, cast and crew, but well worth the effort. Days of our Lives airs in over 25 countries internationally including the United States and Canada and focuses on the Bradys, DiMeras and Hortons in Salem. The NBC soap opera is produced by Corday Productions, Inc. in association with Sony Pictures Television.

Soaps.com congratulates everyone at Days of our Lives on this amazing news!