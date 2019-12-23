Image: Jill Johnson/JPI

Former Days of our Lives star in exciting new Lifetime thriller.

Updated December 23: Days of our Lives’ Lucas Adam’s (Tripp Dalton) and Paige Searcy’s (Jade) Lifetime film has undergone a name change and has a new airdate. The new working title is Gone, Daughter Gone and it will air on January 16 at 8:00 PM as part of Lifetime’s special January thriller event, Deadly Resolutions, which will also feature The Wrong House Sitter. In the film, Brooke (Searcy) befriends a new guy at the school where she just began as a student after moving with her mother Shannon (Andrea Bogart) and her wealthy stepfather. When she’s abducted from her home, Shannon takes action in a mission to save her daughter. Adams plays the part of Hunter in the film.

Back in September, Soaps.com alerted readers and fans of Lucas Adams who miss him as Tripp Dalton on Days of our Lives that they may be eager to know you can see the actor again soon on your television. Adams has been busy right away finding work as Hunter in the upcoming Lifetime thriller My Daughter’s Ransom, formerly titled Killer Ransom. Adams teased on Instagram, “So excited for everyone to see this! Spoiler: I’m not the nicest of fellows.” The film is directed by Ben Meyerson, who previously directed The Wrong Husband staring Young and the Restless’ Brytni Sarpy (Elena Dawson, and Valerie Spencer on General Hospital) and General Hospital’s Sofia Mattsson (Sasha Gilmore). My Daughter’s Ransom was written by Adam Meyer, who co-wrote The Other Wife, which featured Mark Lawson, Young and the Restless’ Adam Newman. The movie is distributed by Cartel Projects and features another Days of our Lives alum, Paige Searcy, who played Jade Michaels on the NBC soap from 2016 until 2017. Michaels plays Brooke, while the film also stars Pedro Correa (Turnt) as Corey, Andrea Bogart (Ray Donovan) as Shannon, and Adam Zastrow (Timmy on General Hospital) as Max Verner.

Little is known about the movie so far; however, a film by that name aired on Lifetime in January. It centered on a kidnapper who plays a twisted psychological mind game with a frantic mother, Rachel (Scottie Thompson), who witnessed him abduct her daughter, Lindsey (McKinley Blehm), while on a school trip. The film also stared Lucas Kerr, who played Clint on Days of our Lives in 2015. Soaps.com will update our readers when more information about the film comes to light.