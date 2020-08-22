john and marlena's first wedding august 22, 1986 DAYS

Image: NBC

John and Marlena’s wedding ceremonies always make fans tear up.

Today we are celebrating the anniversary of the first wedding of Days of our Lives’ supercouple John and Marlena Evans Black – even though Marlena thought she was marrying Roman on August 22, 1986. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) walked down the aisle thinking the groom waiting at the altar was her presumed dead husband Roman Brady, who’d had plastic surgery and amnesia upon his return to Salem. It was later revealed that ‘Roman’ was actually an impostor, John Black (Drake Hogestyn) aka The Pawn, programmed by Stefano DiMera (Joseph Mascolo) with the real Roman Brady’s memories.

Nonetheless, during the wedding ceremony, Marlena’s friend, and Lani Price’s mother, Tamara Price (Marilyn McCoo) sang the song Up Where We Belong. Incidentally, the song was also performed at Roman and Marlena’s first wedding in 1984 and sung by Doug Williams (Bill Hayes).

It wasn’t until after Marlena was presumed dead in 1987, by a bomb in the Brady house, and returned to Salem having been abducted, when the real Roman was found by Marlena and ‘Roman’ (John). Though the real Roman and Marlena were reunited, the bond between John Black and Marlena Evans went on to last a lifetime with six marriages total – their fifth one on the same date in August as their first wedding, August 22, 2018.

Take a look through the gallery below of John and Marlena's six weddings, spanning from 1986 to 2018 and read the vows they stated to one another during each.

Video: Raffa P/YouTube

Written by Christine Fix December 24, 2006. Refreshed August 22, 2020 by Amy Mistretta.